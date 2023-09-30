Ep. 132: Conspiracies, transfers and Mikes

JD and Ed are back this week with an update in the Vatican financial trial.

Then, they talk about Bishop Jeffrey Monforton's unexplained transfer from Steubenville to Detroit and how laity might respond spiritually to a lack of transparency in the Church.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, a print media company that specializes in community and parish magazines.

Visit https://decidedexcellence.com/parish/ to learn more. Talk to your priest, your parish staff and fellow parishioners about bringing a parish magazine to your parish today.