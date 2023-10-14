Ep. 135: Focus group ecclesiology

JD and Ed challenge criticism of a recent Eucharistic procession in New York City. Then, they talk about the synod on synodality and The Pillar’s coverage of the confidential synod documents that were posted to an unsecured server.

-

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media and their online initiative PrimeSoil.com

Inspired by the Parable of the Sower, PrimeSoil.com is named after the good ground in which the Word of God can grow and bear fruit.

Visit PrimeSoil.com today to find free Catholic content, including Sunday Gospel reflections, catechetical explanations and articles from lay men and women striving to live an authentic Catholic life.