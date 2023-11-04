Ep. 138: A paradigm shift and American Catholicism

JD and Ed swap Halloween stories. JD talks about reactions to Pope Francis’ motu proprio this week, and JD and Ed talk about Cardinal Christophe Pierre’s recent comments about the Church in the United States.

Share

Join JD and Ed in Baltimore for another live taping of The Pillar Podcast! We’ll meet Wednesday, November 15 at 7pm at Todd Conner's (700 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231)

-

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media and their online initiative PrimeSoil.com

Inspired by the Parable of the Sower, PrimeSoil.com is named after the good ground in which the Word of God can grow and bear fruit.

Visit PrimeSoil.com today to find free Catholic content, including Sunday Gospel reflections, catechetical explanations and articles from lay men and women striving to live an authentic Catholic life.