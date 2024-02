JD and Ed talk about ecumenism, inspired by The Pillar’s conversation with the bishop of Helsinki. Then, they talk about this week’s clarification from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Ed plays a round of DICLSAL trivia.

This episode of the Pillar Podcast is sponsored by the Southwest Indian Foundation’s Catholic Pueblo Revival Paid Internship Program.

To learn more, visit https://saintkaterirosarywalk.org/