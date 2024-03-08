Ep. 154: Espionage and conclaves

Ed talks about Italian authorities’ new investigation into illegal data searches into key defendants in the Vatican financial trial. Then, JD and Ed talk about Pope Francis’ ailing health— and the challenges facing the next conclave.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry, a Catholic graduate school that seeks reunite theology, prayer, and sanctity by providing formation that isn’t about information, but a true formation of mind and heart led by a personal encounter with Truth, Goodness, and Beauty.

St. Bernard’s is offering the opportunity to audit one course this summer— entirely free — thanks to the Knights of Columbus Finger Lakes Chapter.

You can learn more by visiting: https://www.stbernards.edu/