JD and Ed speculate about the reasoning behind Pope Francis’ adoption of the title 'Patriarch of the West.’ Then, they give their takeaways from Dignitas Infinita.

Ed plays a round of cricket trivia.

-

There is no bonus episode this week!

-

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Christendom College Graduate School, where Theology is practiced with uncompromising fidelity to the deposit of faith.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu