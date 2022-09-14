Ep. 70: Nancy Pelosi and Eucharistic Coherence

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is barred from receiving the Eucharist in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, according to a May 20 statement from Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. This week on The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed talk about the announcement and what may follow. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the 2022 Petrus Development Conference. For more details and to register, go to petrusdevelopment.com/pdc22 and use coupon code PILLAR for $50 off your conference registration.