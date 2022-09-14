Ep. 73: Ed’s trebuchet and the news

This week on The Pillar Podcast, Ed gives an update on the Vatican finance trial and the Order of Malta. JD talks about the dismissal of six novices from a California religious order, and what it could signal about about reform in the Church. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by the University of Dallas, the Catholic university for independent thinkers. The University of Dallas invites you to check out their free 5 episode video series The Quest. For more information, visit https://quest.udallas.edu/pillar