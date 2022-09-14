Ep. 75: Cynical Grump

This week on The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed talk about the kick off of the national Eucharistic revival and German Cardinal Walter Kasper’s recent surprising take on the synodal path. Ed gives an update on the Vatican financial scandal. JD plays a game of ‘Off With Their Heads.’ - This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school assisting homeschooling parents with an academically excellent and authentically Catholic curriculum. For more information, visit https://www.setonhome.org/