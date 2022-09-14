Ep. 77: Too Many Jennifers

This week on The Pillar Podcast, President Joe Biden signed an executive order this week aimed at securing and protecting access to abortion in the United States. JD and Ed ask what this could mean for Biden's standing in the Catholic Church and the ongoing Eucharistic coherence debate among US bishops. They then discuss the final session of the plenary assembly of bishops in Australia. Ed plays a round of “Too Many Jennifers.” - This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school assisting homeschooling parents with an academically excellent and authentically Catholic curriculum. For more information, visit https://www.setonhome.org/