Ep. 78: The Bachelor?

This week on The Pillar Podcast, would the Catholic Church consider Donald Trump free to marry following the death this week of his first wife, Ivana? Then, Traditionis custodes was released one year ago. Why have some bishops delayed its implementation? - This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school assisting homeschooling parents with an academically excellent and authentically Catholic curriculum. For more information, visit https://www.setonhome.org/