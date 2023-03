This week on The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed give an important update to last week’s episode and Pope Francis prepares to make a penitential pilgrimage to Canada. Ed plays a round of “O Canada.” - This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school assisting homeschooling parents with an academically excellent and authentically Catholic curriculum. For more information, visit https://www.setonhome.org/