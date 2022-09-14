Ep. 80: The facets of Francis

This week on the Pillar Podcast, Ed fills JD in on the news he missed this week while he was on vacation— including the pope’s pilgrimage to Canada and protests in Argentina of a bishop appointed by the pope. JD mentions the pope’s homily from Thursday, at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupré. You can read that homily here: https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/homilies/2022/documents/20220728-omelia-beaupre-canada.html - Do you live in or near the Twin Cities? Join JD and Ed on Wednesday, August 3 at Skinner’s Pub (919 Randolph Ave, St Paul, MN 55102) for a live recording of the podcast! - This episode of The Pillar Podcast was brought to you by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school assisting homeschooling parents with an academically excellent and authentically Catholic curriculum. For more information, visit https://www.setonhome.org/