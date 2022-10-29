Ep. 92: The Church in 2D

The Vatican has released a new working document on the synod on synodality, and JD and Ed have questions. Join JD and Ed on Wednesday, November 16 at Todd Conner’s in Baltimore (700 S Broadway) for a live recording of the podcast! We’ll begin at 7 pm. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Nov Arts Ordo, an invitation to teach and learn about the saints through art! Join the Nov Arts Ordo project by sharing a poem, painting or even a dance about a saint on social media. Tag your creation #novartsordo