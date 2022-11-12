Ep. 94: Hey bishop, where’s your moxie?

JD and Ed talk about the unfolding scandal of Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard. Then they give a preview of the U.S. bishops’ fall plenary meeting next week. - Join JD and Ed on Wednesday, November 16 at Todd Conner’s in Baltimore (700 S Broadway) for a live recording of the podcast! We’ll begin at 7 pm. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by diocese.in. Check out diocese.in to determine the right episcopal name to mention in the Eucharistic Prayer or Liturgy of the Hours— or if you are just plain curious about who your local successor to the apostles is! Visit diocese.in today.