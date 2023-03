JD and Ed wrap up their coverage of the U.S. bishops’ fall meeting. Ed shares the latest in the Vatican financial scandal and possible lessons for American dioceses. Ed plays a round of Thanksgiving trivia - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by The Saintmaker™, a one-of-a-kind personal journal and planner for Catholics. Visit thesaintmaker.com/pillar to learn more — and use promo code PILLAR at checkout for 10% off.