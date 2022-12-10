Ep. 98: Friendly nonengagement

JD and Ed talk about the tenure of Cardinal Wilton Gregory— and the American bishops’ shift away from dialogue about reform. Then, they consider the future of the Pope’s advisory group of cardinals. Ed plays a round of “Ho, Ho, Ho! When’s too soon?" - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the Christendom@ Project, an exciting initiative by Christendom College’s Graduate School of Theology that aims to bring faithful, rigorous Catholic Studies electives to undergraduates at secular universities. Spring registration is now open! Learn more at: https://graduate.christendom.edu/christendom-at-project/