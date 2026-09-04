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Cate's avatar
Cate
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Simplistic question please - if all decisions are against the Church, and the Church simply says we will not comply (as expected)? Will someone be imprisoned for noncompliance? Escalating fines for no compliance that also won’t be paid? The Church is kicked out of the country?

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