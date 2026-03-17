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LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
2h

Oh my gosh it’s not just income tax, they FINE you for a larger tithe?!!

Someone please - how is this not illegal under canon law?! Since when is the church permitted to mandate your tithe amount?!! Ccc 2043 ?!?

I thought I couldn’t be madder at the Church in Germany 😒😒😒😒

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Jeremy Smith's avatar
Jeremy Smith
1h

If a church is fining someone for not paying enough then don't be surprised if they leave.

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