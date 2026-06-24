Evangelization in the 15th century and today: Why is Pope Leo talking about Hernando de Talavera?
Who was Talavera and what does he have to teach about evangelization in the 21st century?
In his remarks this month to the Spanish bishops, Pope Leo urged the Spanish Church to reflect on and imitate the Spaniards who evangelized Spain and the world in the 15th and 16th centuries.
Pope Leo particularly cited the example of the “famous holy mufti [Islamic religious leader] of Granada, Friar Hernando de Talavera.”
Although an extremely important figure in the history of evangelization, Talavera remains relatively obscure in the English-speaking world today.
Who was Talavera and what does he have to teach about evangelization in the 21st century?