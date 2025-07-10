When catastrophic flash flooding hit central Texas on Friday, sweeping away summer campers and residents along the Guadalupe River without warning, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller learned there was a family reunification center a little more than an hour away.

He decided to go.

A July 8, 2025 rosary service at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerr County, Texas. Credit: Dustin Safranek/EPA/Shutterstock

The archbishop didn’t have a plan. He didn’t know what he would do or say when he got there. But he wanted to be with the people there.

García-Siller told The Pillar that he just wanted to “be open to the people that [I would] meet, where they are at, and the way the situation is.”

The reunification center was filled with people, the archbishop recounted. But it was very quiet. People weren’t talking much. Everyone was waiting anxiously to hear news of their missing loved ones.

Many of the people there were young parents, waiting to learn whether their children, away at various summer camps in the area, had survived the flood.

Some people recognized García-Siller as the archbishop and introduced themselves to him. They told him which parish they attended. But, he said, they were not expressing their feelings about what they had just experienced.

“Understandably - they’re in shock. They don’t know how to react.”

“It was a very humbling experience,” the archbishop said. “Looking at people, you see their pain, their sorrow, their uncertainty, and really they're just sitting there waiting to hear something.”

García-Siller talked with people and prayed with them. But mostly he just sat with them, and tried to be present.

“It was very intense. Very intense.”

Search and rescue efforts continued on Wednesday in Central Texas, where more than 170 people remain missing after torrential rainfalls over several days led to widespread flooding.

As of mid-day Wednesday, the state had confirmed that 119 people died in the flooding.

Kerr County, part of the San Antonio archdiocese, has been hardest hit by the flooding. The Guadalupe River, which runs through the county, rose more than 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday morning.

The surging waters hit several summer camps near the river, including a local Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic. More than two dozen campers and counselors from Camp Mystic have been confirmed dead, with several others still missing.

First responders search a flood zone along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, July 8, 2025. Credit: Dustin Safranek/EPA/Shutterstock.

Right now, García-Siller said, the people of Kerr County are tired.

“Of course, those who are helping in the professional field, like first responders, have been working 24 hours a day,” he said.

“But talking about the people of the communities, especially in that area, the tiredness is more emotional, psychological, and to some extent spiritual too.”

The archbishop said he knows one family who is still missing six members.

But in the midst of this ongoing trauma, he said, there have also been signs of hope, moments of profound faith, and reminders that God is present even in the midst of the darkest circumstances.

On Sunday, the archbishop was scheduled to celebrate Mass and install a new pastor at Notre Dame parish in Kerrville.

Notre Dame church sits just seven miles from the site of the floods, and the community has been profoundly affected by the tragedy.

The archbishop said he considered postponing the installation of the pastor. He wasn’t sure this was a fitting time for it.

Ultimately, though, he consulted with the new priest, and they decided the installation should go on as planned.

“It was such a moment of hope. God is attending to his people, giving them a pastor,” the archbishop reflected. “The whole tenure of this pastor will be in this atmosphere … accompanying people who are going to be dealing, sometimes more easily, sometimes with new difficulties, with the consequences of all this.”

So García-Siller celebrated the Mass on Sunday. Among those sitting in the pews were people who had lost family members in the floods – or whose loved ones were still missing.

García-Siller said he initially felt a pang of regret when he heard the psalm for the day: “Let all the earth cry out to God with joy.”

He wished for a moment that it were a different psalm. How would this exhortation to rejoice be received by a grief-stricken community, for whom the trauma of the recent tragedy was still so raw?

Quickly, though, he said he was struck by the faith-filled response of the congregation.

“They were singing with so much enthusiasm,” he said. “Singing with joy and for joy, in darkness, in pain and sorrow, in confusion, in uncertainty, hurt.”

The faith of the people strengthened him in turn, he said.

“It was like the Lord was there, helping us through the liturgy,” he said. “People were able to sing together, to listen attentively to the Word of God.”

In addition to the Mass, García-Siller was also scheduled to celebrate baptisms for a number of babies at Notre Dame Parish.

He was struck by the irony of the fact that raging waters had caused so much death and destruction for the local community, but water was also bringing about new life, spiritually.

“Water is a sign of life, but also a sign of death,” he said. “That is our life. We discovered that with this rain, everything is so green and beautiful, but at the same time, death is in our midst.”

It was a sign of hope for him, and a reminder that God is quietly present, even when things seem bleak.

Looking forward, García-Siller said there are many needs in his part of Texas.

Catholic Charities is offering emergency assistance and counseling. Notre Dame Church is currently serving as a supply distribution center, collecting and distributing bottled water, personal hygiene kits, diapers, and other necessities to those impacted by the floods. It is also serving meals to those in need.

The outpouring of support from across the country has been immense, García-Siller said, noting that some organizations are no longer accepting in-kind donations, because they have been so saturated with donations over the past several days.

The archbishop said he has received calls from as far away as Ireland and Spain, with people offering condolences and asking if they could do anything to help.

“Everyone can do something, and that something starts always with prayer,” he said.

He also pointed to the work of Catholic Charities in the area, and he encouraged people to look at those who are quietly suffering in their own backyards as well as those making headlines nationally.

But for the people of Central Texas, the archbishop stressed that the effects of the tragedy will endure far after the news cycle moves on.

Processing the trauma of the last few days – and working toward healing – will not be a quick process, he said. It is something that the local community will be working through for years.

“The tiredness will be increasing, the expressions of the consequences of what happened and is still happening will be there,” he said. “The wounds will be there. Some, they will be beginning healing. Some, they will be more advanced in that process. Some, they will be quite a bit backward, because human psychology also works that way, that sometimes just remembering you step back a few steps.”

“How to accompany people in these weeks, months, and years to come?” he reflected.

“We'll have the opportunities to talk more about it and to come up with something. The Holy Spirit will inspire us to respond to the needs.”