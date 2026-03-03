The General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops released on Mar. 3 the final reports of two of the synod on synodality’s study groups, focusing on the digital mission and priestly formation.

Study group No. 3, “the mission in the digital environment” focused on the integration of digital evangelization into the Church’s structures, territorial jurisdiction in light of online communities, and the formation of priests and pastoral workers and volunteers in digital culture.

Meanwhile, study group No. 4, “the revision of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis in a missionary synodal perspective,” proposed a guiding document for its implementation “in a missionary synodal key.”

The groups are two of 14 study groups. Twelve were created by Pope Francis in March 2024, months before the second session of the synod on synodality, which ended in Oct. 2024. Two more groups were established by Pope Leo last year.

The groups are covering various topics including the Eastern Catholic Churches, episcopal ministry, the work of apostolic nuncios, environmental concerns, ecumenism, liturgy, and “emerging” issues, such as LGBT inclusion in the Church.

The report on “the mission in the digital environment” addresses the question of “how to live the Church’s mission within a culture increasingly shaped by the digital sphere.”

It says that the group was entrusted with “the task of identifying concrete ways through which the Church’s digital mission might be faithfully carried forward… In a time in which digital and physical environments are closely interconnected in every area of social life, especially among young people.”

“Pursuant to this mandate, our Group sought to address the questions set forth by the General Secretariat of the Synod concerning how the Church can learn from, engage with, and carry forward its mission within the digital environment,” it added.

The report then says that its recommendations are based on five main themes. First, “that the digital environment is not merely a set of tools to be mastered; it is a culture.”

It also adds that “digital engagement enables listening to, accompanying, and raising the voices of those whose voices are not heard.”

“We have consistently heard that the digital environment can be a place where people genuinely search for God and express deep spiritual needs. It can therefore be a way of living out the Church’s social mission, and a new dimension of the preferential option for the poor.”

Then, the group adds that digital culture requires “the same intentionality, formation, and missionary spirit that we bring to any cross-cultural ministry.”

Namely, the report states that the Church must be inculturated by the digital word while “maintaining the integrity of the Gospel.”

“Just as missionaries throughout history have learned languages, understood customs, and adapted their approaches… all the baptized are called to be salt and leaven in this new culture, remaining rooted in the truth, goodness, and beauty of our Catholic faith.”

The report also adds that digital engagement brings elements of synodality, such as listening, participation, and shared responsibility.

“Online engagement enables unprecedented opportunities to hear diverse voices from different backgrounds, geographic areas, and perspectives – especially those often marginalized in traditional Church settings.”

Lastly, it adds that digital environments present its risks.

“[It] is shaped through algorithms that can isolate us in echo chambers and manipulate us; by business models that monetize our attention and monitor our actions; and by dynamics that foster polarization rather than communion, and can drive nihilism and violence. The same platforms that enable connection can also enable dehumanization.”

“This is why in the digital age we are called to live our faith maturely and prayerfully in face-to-face communities, nourished by the sacraments, and to foster in-person and digital interactions which respect human dignity, promote authentic encounter, and witness to the truth in love.”

The report made 24 concrete proposals, including the establishment of a a Pontifical Commission for Digital Culture and New Technologies, promotion of pastoral work in digital environments, establishing a digital mission resource hub, and integrating the local church’s digital mission with their social mission and service.

The report on the formation to the priesthood decided to elaborate a guiding document instead of revising the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis, as it was considered “still valid in its fundamental principles.”

The document is divided into two sections, the Preamble offers an ecclesiological-pastoral framework and identifies a series of necessary conversions in priestly formation: relational, missionary, towards communion, towards service, and towards a synodal style.”

Then, the second part “[translates] these conversions into concrete operative pathways.”

Some of the proposals made by the group are alternating seminarians between residence in the seminary and parishes or “other ecclesial contexts,” shared formative experiences with laypeople, religious, and clergy from the propaedeutic stage, and the inclusion of women at all levels of formation.

In a statement, Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, said the reports have value beyond their doctrinal or pastoral content, as they are evidence of a collaborative interdicasterial work. He described the work as an “authentic exercise of shared listening, reflection, and discernment. It is synodality put into practice, not merely bureaucratic cooperation.”

The study groups were initially expected to complete their work by June 2025, but the deadline was later extended to December 2025. However, only two groups have submitted reports so far. The general secretariat said that additional reports will be published on March 10.