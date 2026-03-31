In recent years, the Vatican has offered a snapshot of the latest global Catholic statistics each March.

A pilgrim wears a Pope Leo XIV T-shirt in St. Peter’s Square on May 18, 2025. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

The figures are drawn from two sources: the Annuario Pontificio, a chunky red book known in English as the Pontifical Yearbook, and the Annuarium Statisticum Ecclesiae, a dry volume of annual Church data.

The latest numbers are taken from the Annuario Pontificio 2026 and the Annuarium Statisticum Ecclesiae 2024. Although they are the newest available, they only give the picture up to 2024.

The reason for this is that there is a two-year delay in the publication of global Catholic statistics, likely due to the logistical difficulty of gathering figures from local Churches spread across all inhabited continents and with varying degrees of commitment to recording numbers.

The new statistics, published by Vatican News March 28, arguably contain few surprises. But they confirm trends that seem to be defining the global Church in the 21st century.



Here is a quick look at five of them.

1. The Catholic Church is growing

If your main source of information is secular Western news media, you may have the impression that Catholicism is in a death spiral. The “secularization thesis” — the notion that the rise of modernity results in the decline of religion — is almost an article of faith in many newsrooms.



Secularization has undoubtedly eroded Catholic practice in many Western nations. But at a global level, the number of Catholics continues to grow year on year. The latest figures show that the Catholic population rose worldwide from 1.406 billion in 2023 to 1.422 billion in 2024, a relative increase of 1.14%. Even in Europe, Catholic numbers grew by 0.8%.

Yet these figures can only be cause for modest celebration. Catholic numbers are broadly increasing in line with the overall global population — suggesting the rise is not the result of missionary breakthroughs, but rather a byproduct of broader population growth.

2. The rise of African Catholicism

One area where Catholic growth is outpacing that of the broader population is in Africa. The number of African Catholics increased from 281 million in 2023 to 288 million in 2024.



One in five of the world’s Catholics is now African. But you wouldn’t get that impression from looking at the Vatican’s organizational chart, where not one department is led by an African.

In 2024, Africans accounted for 20.3% of the globe’s Catholics, while Europeans comprised 20.1%. But only 12% of cardinals are from Africa, compared to 45% from Europe.



It will likely take decades for the Catholic tilt toward Africa to be reflected in the Roman curia and College of Cardinals.

3. A fall in baptisms

While Catholic numbers are increasing worldwide, the number of recorded baptismal ceremonies is decreasing.

In other words, while the whole Catholic population is steadily getting bigger, the number of new members is getting smaller, principally because Catholic families are having fewer children in many regions. There are exceptions, in high-fertility regions such as Africa, but these do not affect the overall trend.

Baptisms declined worldwide to 13,065,918 in 2024, a year-on-year fall of 0.6%. The uptick in adult baptisms in several countries unfortunately doesn’t make up for the broader decline in the sacrament.

4. Major seminarians are declining

The worldwide number of major seminarians — men in the final stage of priestly formation — fell from 106,495 in 2023 to 103,604 in 2024.



The figure grew in the early years of the 21st century, hit a peak in 2011, and has been going down steadily ever since. Worryingly, the rate of decline is accelerating, with the percentage decline rising from 1.3% in 2022 to 1.83% in 2023 to 2.72% in 2024.



These year-on-year changes may seem small, but they could have significant consequences, with a dwindling number of new priests facing ever-increasing pastoral burdens.

5. More permanent deacons

The number of permanent deacons rose from 51,433 in 2023 to 52,102 in 2024, an increase of 1.3%.



The geographical spread remains very uneven. The Americas account for a remarkable 86.8% of the world’s permanent deacons.

But that percentage could decline in the coming years following the approval of the permanent diaconate in the Philippines, the country with the third-highest number of Catholics after Brazil and Mexico, and a rise in numbers of permanent deacons in Africa.

In sum, the Catholic Church is expanding globally, but the growth is uneven and brings its own challenges — fewer overall baptisms, accelerating declines in seminarians, and a Roman curia still weighted toward Europe.

Are the changes reflected in the new figures the result of implacable historical forces or can Church leadership influence them? Either way, they are likely to help shape what Catholicism looks like later in the 21st century.