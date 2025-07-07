The Pillar

Discussion about this post

August
3h

These were great questions! Hats off to the interviewer.

That being said it’s unfortunate the bishop gave the usual canned responses about how our immigration system is "broken" (with no explanation on what this even means) implying illegal migration is justified. Unlike the bishop I don’t think we need a serf underclass to do our farm work. I’m a millennial and I and many of my friends grew up doing farm work. If he thinks there is a labor shortage the bishop should preach more against contraception and being open to life and there will be plenty of teens to fill these positions

Neophyte
3h

Alligator Alcatraz and mass deportations are how we fix the "broken" immigration system.

We didn't have to let tens of millions of illegal aliens cross the border. Love him or hate him, Trump demonstrated the border could have been secured had any politician bothered to do so.

What obligations do Americans have to foreigners? At what point are those obligations met? How many hardships should Americans be burdened with to benefit foreigners? These are all tough questions that should have been debated in the political arena. The open border sidestepped the political process and imposed mass demographic transformation on the election against the will of the electorate. People went along with it for so long because Americans are generally nice people and because it's easier to do nothing than to fix a problem.

The 20+ million aliens can willingly go back to their country of origin, no hard feelings. Or they can be sent back. They've had a sweet deal, despite the slave like working conditions. But the gig is up, and all parties will be better off in the long run with mass deportations.

