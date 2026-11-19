Pope Leo on Monday was hit in the eye with a rosary, flung by an enthusiastic pilgrim, while riding through the streets of Peru.

Pope Leo is hit with a rosary on Nov. 16, 2026 in Peru. Credit: Alfredo Estrella / Getty Images.

The pope winced when the rosary struck him, but was not injured and later laughed off the incident, saying, “The affection shown by the Peruvian people, including the person who, with such great faith, simply wanted to offer me a rosary, is something one carries in one’s heart — or perhaps in one’s eye.”

Leo is not the first pope in recent history to be hit by a flying object in the course of his papal duties – it’s a hazard that’s been faced by his immediate predecessors as well.

Here are the most significant papal hits from the last 50 years:

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Pope Francis

Pope Francis was occasionally pelted with jerseys, caps, and flowers while he rode in his open-air popemobile. However, he’s probably better known for delivering his own hit – slapping the hand of a pilgrim woman who tugged aggressively on his arm during a papal event in 2019, an act for which he later apologized.

Pope Francis appears at a general audience with a black eye after a trip to Colombia in 2017. Credit: Eric Vandeville/Sipa USA via AP Images.

In September 2017, while traveling to Colombia, Pope Francis hit his face against the plexiglass windshield of the popemobile when the vehicle came to a sudden stop. He suffered a black eye and a small cut. But after applying a bandage and some ice, the pope continued with his schedule as planned.

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Pope Benedict XVI

Though not a “hit” per se, Pope Benedict XVI was knocked to the ground at the start of Christmas Eve Mass in 2009, when a 25-year-old woman crossed a security barrier and grabbed his vestments, pulling him to the ground.

Pope Benedict celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in 2009. Credit: Gregorio Borgia / AP Images.

Benedict, who was 82 years old at the time, was not hurt, and was able to continue with the celebration of Mass.

He later met with the woman, who was mentally unwell, to personally offer her forgiveness.

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Pope John Paul II

Probably the most famous instance of a pope being hit by a flying object in recent history is the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II.

Pope John Paul II is shot in Vatican City on May 13, 1981. Credit: Arturo Mari / AP Images.

The pope was riding through St. Peter’s Square in an open vehicle during a general audience on May 13, 1981 when he was hit by a pair of flying bullets. He was shot in both the abdomen and left hand.

John Paul II famously credited his survival to the intercession of Our Lady of Fatima, on whose feast day the attack took place. The pope later met with the gunman who shot him, visiting him in prison to offer forgiveness.

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Bonus: Pope Lucius II

The mortal wounding of Pope Lucius II. Credit: Franz Kollarž / Wikimedia.

He’s not a modern pope, but Lucius II merits a mention on any “papal hits” list. Lucius is not a particularly well-known pope, perhaps because he served as pontiff for less than a year. Just months after becoming pope in 1144, Lucius was faced with a revolt of the Roman Senate, which attempted to declare independence from the pope’s temporal power. The pope gathered a small army and marched to Capitoline Hill, only to be struck and mortally wounded by a large rock in the skirmish that followed.