'For unto us a child is born'

“Do not be afraid;

for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy

that will be for all the people.

For today in the city of David

a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord.

And this will be a sign for you:

you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes

and lying in a manger.”

And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel,

praising God and saying:

“Glory to God in the highest

and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”

A savior has been born.

The incarnation of Jesus Christ changes everything about history, about humanity, and about the meaning of our own lives. It is the single most important thing ever to have happened.

At The Pillar, we’ll be taking a couple of days with our families to contemplate that mystery. That’s what Christmas is all about (Charlie Brown).

Barring a serious emergency, we won’t be back at work until January 2. In the meantime, we’ll republish some of our favorite features and interviews from 2023. If you’re looking for something to read, they’re pretty good.

