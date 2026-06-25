The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian's avatar
Ian
2h

What bothers me most about this is the juxtaposition of noble words:

Lillig told The Independent that he was inspired by Dorothy Day, “specifically her theory that ‘the greatest challenge of the day is how to bring about a revolution of the heart, a revolution that has to start with each one of us.’”

with the ugly reality of stealing from families of four with annual income less than $16k.

Reply
Share
Joe Witkowski's avatar
Joe Witkowski
4h

Can we start a canonization cause for Robert Warren?

Another scam of which to beware- scammers match you up with the name of your pastor or a clergy friend who visits the sick in hospitals. Since I have both my pastor’s and my associate pastor’s mobile phone numbers, this one is easy to shoot down.

But the scammers send you a text from an unknown mobile number:

“Hi Joe, this is Father *MIKE*. I am in meetings all day but will be visiting hospitalized parishioners this evening. I like to make sure they have material to read. Please pick me up ___ Amazon gift cards each for $__ . Text me back the QR code numbers and I will distribute them at the hospital 🤦‍♂️ 🤡 🤦‍♂️.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture