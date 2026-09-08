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Brian OP's avatar
Brian OP
6h

In my experience, ‘spiritual abuse’, especially when it pertains to the vow of obedience, is much more insidious than just ‘false mysticism.’ The two don’t necessarily go hand-in-hand. I can’t recommend highly enough the book by the Prior of La Grande Chartreuse: “Abuses in the Religious Life and Paths to Healing.”

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