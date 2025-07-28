Amid two decades of predictions about inevitable secularization, a new international survey has found that interest in religion and Catholicism is rising among young people across cultures, especially in countries in which religious institutional disaffiliation had been regarded as endemic.

U.S. pilgrims at World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 4, 2023. Credit: Filipe D’Avillez.

The “Footprints: Young People, Faith, and Religious Experience” project, led by the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross with researchers from other eight universities around the world, ran a survey of almost 5,000 people between the ages of 18 and 29 from eight different countries, and found a general growth of interest in spirituality and religious practice in those countries.

Some of the project’s findings were presented at a university conference July 24, and the study is set to be published in October.

While anecdotal evidence, such as the growth in adult baptisms in France and rise in church attendance in the UK, had suggested that the Gen Z seemed to be more religious than preceding generations, the survey aimed to address the question of religious practice empirically.

“We thought we’d find that there was a growing interest in religion in this age group, but some findings were surprising, such as the fact that 12% of [self-identified] Catholics in the [18-29] age group are daily Massgoers, and in countries such as Spain, it’s almost 2 in every 10 Catholics,” Prof. Norberto González, director of the project, told The Pillar.

The study interviewed people between the ages of 18 and 29 from Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, and Kenya, for a total of more than 5,000 interviewees who took a 68-question survey.

“The survey was conducted by GAD3, which is the best pollster in Spain, and works often in Latin America and Italy too,” González said.

The study found an increase in the interest in spirituality in all surveyed countries but Italy, with a net growth of 35%, led especially by respondents in Brazil, Kenya and the Philippines.

“When we speak about an increase in the study, we mean two separate things: that the respondents self-report such an increase, or [that an increase is seen] in comparison with previous studies in each country,” González told The Pillar.

While most sociology of religion studies simply divide the respondents between believers and non-believers, the “Footprints” researchers aimed for a fuller categorical assessment.

Almost 34% of the respondents identified with some form of non-belief, but researchers expanded the questionnaire beyond the traditional atheist or agnostic positions, including more nuanced positions such as ‘seekers,’ non-believers searching to believe in God; ‘leavers,’ those who used to believe in God, and ‘indifferent.’

Fifteen percent of respondents identified as atheists and 27% as agnostic, while the rest identified with nuanced categories: 16% identified as indifferent, 14.1% as leavers, and 28% as seekers.

The study also showed some interesting contradictions between lack of belief in God and spiritual practices and beliefs — as it showed that 48% of non-believers say they pray at least occasionally, including 62% who do it at times of need, and 48% out of gratitude.

Meanwhile, 42% of non-believers say they believe in an afterlife and 37% ask for others to pray for them.

The study also found that the most frequently identified reason for non-belief among the respondents is the problem of suffering.

Yet, notably, 32% of atheists said that belonging to a religious community helps with dealing with life’s difficulties, and 37% agreed that believers coped better with suffering and death.

Catholics also showed similar tendencies. The study included a subset of questions on moral issues exclusively for Catholics, and according to González, the answers indicated that many young Catholics disagree with the Church’s teachings on key issues.

“This is normal in this kind of study. Convictions are one thing and living those convictions are another thing…” González said.

Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed believed that the conscience determines what is right and wrong, but almost half of them in Spain and Italy disagreed with a statement in the survey saying that “‘Doctors who refuse to perform or assist in abortions for reasons of conscience should not be discriminated against professionally,’ which, according to the study, reveals a contradiction.

“This seems to be a weak point in Christian formation. The articulation between theoretical and practical knowledge seems off. When testing young people this is, in part, normal, because a lot of young people lack the life experience to make complex moral judgments, but it also shows a lack of formation,” he added.

The study also showed that both believers and non-believers in general had similar levels of support for the death penalty, and that more than 50% of those surveyed supported it, except for respondents in Kenya and Italy.

González believes that another aspect showing a deficiency in catechesis is scriptural interpretation.

“We had the idea that many Catholics read the Bible thinking that the Bible has stories that teach moral wisdom, but that it’s not the revealed word of God. So we really worked the question about scriptural interpretation both in positive and negative terms, and we realized that young Catholics in the study seem to internalize the abstract idea, but not the practical implications. They don’t understand the need for tradition to interpret scripture,” he said.

The study said that 73% of Catholics strongly or fairly agreed and 20% agreed that the Bible is a sacred text containing truths revealed by God. However, when the statement is reversed — “the Bible contains human wisdom but not divine revelation” — 54% agree and only 21% disagree.

While the study hypothesizes that the discrepancy could come from the cognitive effort needed to process negatively phrased questions, the researchers presented an additional question that could help clarify the issue.

The study presented respondents with two mutually exclusive options:

“Anyone can read the Scriptures on their own, without the mediation of the Church. God speaks directly to each person through His Word.”

“The interpretation of Scripture comes from a tradition which ensures that it is correctly understood, just as the Catholic Church does with its Magisterium, which is an official and authoritative teaching of the Church.”

Only 25% of Catholics agreed with the second option, while 62% agreed with the first option. 12% of the respondents said they had never considered the question.

“In my opinion, the oversimplification of catechesis has meant that a lot of people have too simple an idea of what the magisterium and tradition means,” González added.

However, González said the study found a strong correlation between religious practice among Catholics and agreement with the Church’s doctrinal and moral teachings.

“We found an even stronger correlation than previous studies in moral matters, the real presence, among Catholics who go to Mass weekly or more, go to confession, pray daily, etc.… The only aspect evaluated in which opinions don’t vary significantly between practicing and non-practicing Catholics is surrogacy, the levels of support don’t vary significantly.”

“This was surprising to me because Pope Francis spoke in very strong terms, and many times, about surrogacy, and perhaps he didn’t even realize that he was swimming against the tide in this aspect,” he added.

Yet, acceptance of Catholic doctrine on the sacraments was high among Catholic respondents, including 82% who agreed that” Jesus is truly present in the Holy Eucharist,” 81% agreeing that the “Sacrament of Confession frees our hearts from sin.”

Still, other questions reveal inconsistencies. Sixty-nine percent of Catholic respondents agreed with the statement “I don’t need to go to Mass to be a good Christian,” and while 72% of Catholics agreed with the statement “the sacrament of marriage helps spouses to love each other forever, despite difficulties,” 47% believed that marriage “does not add anything to the love between two people.”

The same occurred with sexual ethics. 73% of Catholic respondents said that “there is no right or wrong way to experience sexuality,” yet, 73.5% agreed that pornography is harmful and 45% agreed that contraception harms intimacy.

Moreover, agreement with the statement “there is not right or wrong way to experience sexuality” and the statement “contraception harms intimacy” did not show a strong correlation with religious practice, meaning that practicing and non-practicing Catholics answered the question in statistically similar ways.

The study theorized that a possible explanation for the contradiction was that “people in general do not judge theoretical principles (e.g. how one experiences sexuality) or views (opinions) in the same way as statements involving practical situations (e.g. pornography as a way of practicing sexuality)... In the former, being asked to agree or not with a general statement is a psychological trigger to also think in general rather than of the practical implications of the general statement one is asked.”

Asked whether the study offered insight into the reasons behind such a growth in interest in spirituality and religion, González said that “the interest in this subject is relatively new, there’s a disconnection with religious denominations but a growth in interest in spirituality. With such a phenomena, the sociological interest in studying it also grows. But it’s too soon to know yet, and what we know is yet too general, too vague. We need to refine what we understand for spirituality and religion.”

“In my opinion, there are no well-refined sociological tools to understand this phenomenon yet … But the growth in the interest for spirituality shows that the premonition that secularization is unavoidable is fallacious," he added.

While the study itself doesn’t delve into the reasons why the surveyed individuals said their interest in spirituality and religion grew, the researchers are planning to do further studies to this end.

“The idea is that we deepen the most remarkable results through focus groups. We’ve already done that in Argentina and Italy, so in the second and third phases of the project, we’re intending to touch on other issues, and deepen the research with focus groups,” González said.

“This kind of study does not explain causality, that requires a different type of study. Correlations just open your eyes to a phenomenon you didn’t know. But I would say it’s a circular thing: people who agree with Church teaching tend to practice the faith more, and people who practice the faith more, are closer to what the Church teaches,” he concluded.