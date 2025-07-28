The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

Great and helpful article. Lots of statements stood out for me; two in particular

1) "The study also found that the most frequently identified reason for non-belief among the respondents is the problem of suffering."

I think the avoidance of the meaning of the Cross in catechesis is a grave deficiency. The problem, of course, is that we live in a society where avoidance of suffering (especially through "choice") is the primary value.

2) “In my opinion, the oversimplification of catechesis has meant that a lot of people have too simple an idea of what the magisterium and tradition means,” González added.

Perhaps we can agree that catechesis is oversimplified because it is difficult to address the underlying secularization implicit in our media. "Love is an task" (Bishop Wojtyla).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
STL Priest's avatar
STL Priest
2h

I'm seeing signs of this renewal all over the place!! And what the young are attracted to is a Catholicism that is robust and embraces her traditions and perennial teachings. Come Holy Spirit! Praying this becomes another Pentecost moment in the life of the Church!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture