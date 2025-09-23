The Pillar

Philip
"He said that the document, “Segen gibt der Liebe Kraft” (“Blessings strengthen love”), was based on the 2023 Vatican declaration Fiducia supplicans."

- This is like the '50 Shades of Grey' series supposedly being based on a fanfiction of 'Twilight.' The resulting publication only makes the horrible source material look even worse, not make anything better.

It looks like Pope Leo may finally have to do what Pope Francis tried to avoid at all costs - bring some kind of force to bear on the German bishops, since they clearly have no intent on backing down on this issue. And it is likely only to get worse as they try to fully implement the "Synodal Way," concerning these "blessings" and other issues.

I contended years ago, as did many others, that the Germans and the German Synodal Way should have been stopped or curtailed a long time ago, because it is only going to be harder to stop them in the future, and the Germans will only react more harshly if they are allowed to go through with all of this only to be stopped at the end. Some kind of crisis point is probably approaching within the next few years where the Germans' dreams are going to have to be shattered, and it's not going to be pretty. This issue could have been solved years ago, but it has been allowed to percolate, and the mess is going to be harder to clean up because of it. Pope Leo can't be blamed for most of this, but it is his problem now, and he can limit the damage right now, if he would choose to do so. I will have less sympathy for him if he's tackling this problem in 2027 than in 2025 or 2026. The writing has been on the wall for ages, and he has an opportunity to salvage what he can from his predecessor's mistakes.

Latest

No posts

