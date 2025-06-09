The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seth G's avatar
Seth G
33m

While I had to see someone abandon an office before his term is up, I have a lot of sympathy for people who decide to do that rather than allowing themselves to succumb to burnout, apathy, frustration, or even anger and resentment.

In some ways, it may be a good sign that he fought the good fight throughout the Francis years, because his resignation so soon after the election of a new pope may itself be a "vote of confidence" in the idea that the pope will at least appoint the "least bad" option from among those submitted to him by the chapter.

I do feel vaguely put off by these sentences:

"Christian Gärtner, the chairman of Eichstätt’s diocesan council, noted that Hanke had long advocated a time limit on bishops’ tenures. || 'He understood his episcopal office as a temporary service to the community of believers,' he commented."

I think it's a little theologically suspect to regard episcopal office as a term-limited "service" to the community. It's one thing to retire episcopal insignia and go by "Fr. Gregor," but the way Christian Gartner makes it sound, it's suspiciously close to the Protestant idea of "episcopal polity" as a governance structure rather than having a sacramental reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victoria Kelley's avatar
Victoria Kelley
1h

May God bless him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture