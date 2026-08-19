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Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
5h

When I was in college I heard someone tell our priest, "Father, you'd make a good bishop." His response was "that's not something I'd wish upon my worst enemy."

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Nathan's avatar
Nathan
3h

Wishing the bishop well as he tends to his mental health.

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