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ALT's avatar
ALT
6h

"to ensure that being a Christian today leads to greater acceptance in society"

...

Didn't realize *that* was the goal.

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Fr. Jedidiah Tritle's avatar
Fr. Jedidiah Tritle
4h

That Westphalian chicken ballet thing must've really got the young people jazzed!

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