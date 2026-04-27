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Nonso O's avatar
Nonso O
2h

"She said the document was aimed at encouraging the provision of blessing ceremonies 'for couples who do not wish to enter into a sacramental church marriage or for whom such a marriage is not an option.'"

Wasn’t the whole point of Fiducia Supplicans that there not be ceremonial blessings of irregular couples? Maybe the German Church needs a synod on FS.

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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
1h

“‘Refusing to bless people who live in same-sex relationships because of their sexual orientation, or verbally discriminating against them, is, in my view, inconsistent with the message of a God who loves everyone just as he created them,’ he said.”

Well, that sort of gives the whole game away.

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