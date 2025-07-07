The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Father Edward Horkan's avatar
Father Edward Horkan
8m

It is noteworthy that the German bishops' conference, along with other prominent figures in the German Catholic Church, insist that their version of the synodal process (including watering down Church teachings for the sake of accommodating modern values) is needed to renew the Church and make her relevant to the modern world. And yet here they are anticipating a continuing decline in Church membership, with apparently no expectation of reversing it. They seem to know perfectly well that their changes are not going to lead to any revival or conversions, or even slow down departures from the Church.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture