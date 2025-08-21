The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clifford Frank's avatar
Clifford Frank
12m

This is so well written with actual analysis and depth. I appreciate the broad inclusion of the spectrum of communities because it added to the nuance. It would have been easy to write, "traditional communities with habits are growing and everyone else is dying," but that would the echo of a internet (and possibly statistical) trope that won't help people take in the breadth of the "vocations movement". Also think many Bishops do not have this perspective given in their close circles so putting this out for episcopal view is wonderful. Well Done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sara Perla's avatar
Sara Perla
16m

One interesting question here: What are the religious orders who are dying going to do with their assets? Have any of them announced a plan for that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture