User's avatar
Thomas Jacobi's avatar
Thomas Jacobi
5hEdited

Good tribute. New Orleanian here (since emigrated to West Coast). Junior in high school when Katrina hit. My mom lost her house. It was like a zombie movie from 2005 to 2006: ruined homes, boats washed ashore, MREs, Hummers and National Guardsmen in the streets. But what was most amazing about it was the way that the disaster (1) brought people together, not only because there was a shared wound but because we literally had to help each other gut our houses; (2) gave us a radical (even annoying?) sense of local pride and local identity; and (3) made pretty much everyone realize that relationships matter much more than things, since even a lot of the richest New Orleanians lost everything: house, cars, family photo albums, heirlooms, etc. Morale was shockingly high. I believe that the city's deep Catholic culture made this possible. There's a distinctly Catholic joy baked into NOLA life—leisure, flexibility, humor, the freedom to put work on pause—and it's what makes the people resilient, whether they're Catholic or not. Granted, all the private and federal aid helped too... but all the money in the world couldn't have solved the problem if the soul of the city hadn't been intact.

