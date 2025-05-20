Pope Leo XIV on Monday received an audience of priests, religious and laypeople from Chiclayo, Perú, where he served as bishop from 2014 to 2013.

During the audience, Pope Leo said that “Peru is present in my life and in my heart… I give my thanks to Peru for all this solidarity, and for so many signs of affection and friendship… Long live Chiclayo!”

It’s clear that the Diocese of Chiclayo has left its mark on Pope Leo.

But how do the people of Chiclayo remember the man they still call “Monseñor Roberto”?

The Pillar spoke with priests and laypeople who knew Pope Leo XIV during his time as bishop.

They shared stories of a man they remembered to be approachable and humble, an adept administrator with a sharp intellect, committed to both orthodoxy in Catholic teaching and tenderness in dialoguing openly with others.

When then-Father Robert Prevost was appointed apostolic administrator of Chiclayo in late 2014, he was unfamiliar to most of the local clergy and faithful — despite having already served in Peru for over a decade, primarily several hours away in Trujillo and Chulucanas.

“Most of us didn’t know anything about him when he came, he arrived in November 2014 as apostolic administrator,” Fr. Jorge Millán of the Diocese of Chiclayo told The Pillar.

As a bishop, Prevost appointed Millán as pastor of the cathedral parish. The cathedral and the episcopal residence are located in the same compound, so Millán lived with then-Bishop Prevost and six other priests for nearly nine years.

“From the beginning, we appreciated his closeness — and his Spanish,” Millán recalled with a laugh. “We’ve had American priests before, but they often don’t speak good Spanish. He did.”

“He was a very open man, very reachable, there were no walls between him and his priests, we could all call him to speak with him or send him a message, he was very close to all of us,” he added.

Priests in Chiclayo felt that their bishop was only a phone call away—always.

“He always answered his phone, and if he couldn’t talk with you, he’d call back as he became free. More than once if there was an emergency, he answered his phone, even if it was midnight,” Fr. José Luis Zamora, former rector of the Chiclayo seminary, told The Pillar.

“I even remember that at some point a priest had an accident in the middle of the night in a rural area, and he immediately went to see how he could be of help,” Zamora added.

Chiclayo is a very particular diocese.

Located in the north of Peru, along the coast, it covers the city of Chiclayo and its surrounding areas. Around 40% of the diocesan population lives in rural areas or small towns, some of which are very hard to reach and are usually deeply impoverished.

The diocese was created in 1956, and after its first bishop died in 1968, the pope appointed Bishop Ignacio Obergozo, a Spanish priest of Opus Dei, to lead the diocese.

Obergozo had overseen the growth of the Prelature of Yauyos as its bishop, developing its seminary and various diocesan institutions.

Obergozo replicated that model in Chiclayo. The seminary he established was particularly successful, reaching around 80 seminarians.

In 1998, Obergozo died. His successor, Bishop Jesús Moliné, was a member of the Priestly Society of the Holy Cross, which is connected to Opus Dei and known for its doctrinal orthodoxy and dispositional conservatism.

Obergozo and Moliné led the diocese for a total of 45 years, which meant that the local clergy had been formed in a very specific mindset.

Between the two, they oversaw a period of intense growth. They built a seminary and a Catholic university. They saw the diocese’s population grow from 400,000 to more than 1 million, while the number of parishes nearly doubled.

When Prevost came to Chiclayo, some Catholics were worried that there would be significant changes. He had been appointed by Pope Francis, who was viewed as being oppositional toward Opus Dei and conservatives in general.

But instead, Prevost embraced the clergy and institutions he inherited. In fact, most say, he worked well with - and was well-liked by - everyone, whether they were conservative or not.

“He was always very open to work with everyone, with us priests of Opus Dei and the Priestly Society of the Holy Cross, with all the religious congregations in the diocese, which have different sensitivities, he worked with everyone,” Millán said.

Prevost chose not to bring Augustinians from his own order to live with him.

“It would’ve been natural to have people who understood his spirituality better, but he wanted to immerse himself in the diocesan life,” Millán said. “He trusted diocesan priests.”

Those who knew Prevost as a bishop characterized him as orthodox on matters of doctrine, but willing to dialogue with people of all viewpoints.

“He always showed great respect for doctrine, for Catholic moral teachings, and for the social doctrine of the Church. I never saw anything that stood out negatively, he was never ambiguous at all,” Zamora added.

“In doctrinal matters he was always characterized by a great charity and a great clarity,” he added.

“He was very open, talked with everyone, received everyone, but was very clear on doctrinal matters. I spoke often with him about these issues and he was very clear,” Millán told The Pillar.

“He arrived in the diocese to build upon what had been done before, he didn’t make any radical changes. He came and wanted to know the work we had been doing, and little-by-little gave everything his own touch, but he never came with prejudices because we’re ‘conservatives,’ on the contrary, he always trusted us,” Millán added.

Érika Valdivieso, who led the Institute of the Family in the Catholic University Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo in Chiclayo, agreed that ‘Monseñor Roberto’ was open to dialogue with everyone, but said he was also a defender of the traditional family.

“He was always very interested in the work we did, he always encouraged us to work in public policies in favor of the family and to promote a pastoral and academic message defending the family,” she said.

“As a bishop he was always very faithful to the Church’s social doctrine, he called us to protect and care for the family, but always with charity. I never heard him use hurtful words, even if he was very clear with the doctrine of the Church. He saw everyone as a child of God but always spoke very clearly in doctrinal matters.”

Priests in Chiclayo said Prevost respected and encouraged the work of the seminary, which was already doing well, when he arrived.

While the number of seminarians remained stable throughout most of the time Prevost spent in Chiclayo, the Covid pandemic affected vocations, and the seminary now has under 40 seminarians.

“It’s still a good number in Peru, and this year we had 18 admissions to the propedeutic year, which is an encouraging sign that vocations are growing again,” Zamora told The Pillar.

Then-Bishop Robert Prevost with the seminarians of the Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo Major Seminary in 2019. Credit: Seminario Mayor Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo .

“He always encouraged vocations in youth groups when he visited the seminary. He was a busy man, but he went to the seminary whenever the boys invited him. I remember he went to the football tournament to watch the games; he always celebrated the Mass in the two big fundraising events of the seminary and invited people to go,” Millán added.

Those who worked with Prevost also described him as an able administrator and capable leader.

“He was just a man who allowed you to do your work. He never came with slogans or impositions. The only direct request he ever made to me in eight years was to pray the breviary with the people in the cathedral, so we started praying the lauds and vespers with the people and he always joined us,” Millán said.

Valdivieso described the pope as a good listener and a leader who trusted in his team.

“As the Great Chancellor of the university he took part in major decisions, but he allowed us to do our work. He gave us guidelines but trusted in us and always reminded us that the scientific work of a Catholic university, in the end, is a pursuit of truth, so he combines the intellectual and the pastoral very well,” she said.

“He has always combined being a good administrator and deciding over things with calmness from his desk, and being a kind, attentive bishop who’s concerned about his flock. He’s a great administrator,” Millán said.

“I’d just define him as a balanced man.”

Fr. Bernardino Gil, former vicar general of Chiclayo, worked closely with Bishop Prevost for almost eight years and considers him to be a personable, approachable leader.

“He was a very patient man, he acted without delay but without haste,” Gil told The Pillar.

“He was also very kind and generous…He had a great capacity for making friends,” he added.

One example of the bishop’s administrative capacity and pastoral outreach can be seen in his response to the Venezuelan migrants living in Peru.

Since the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela erupted in 2013, Peru has received more than 1 million Venezuelan refugees. Many human rights organizations say that Venezuelans commonly suffer from xenophobic attacks in the country.

“He always asked us to take care of Caritas in the diocese. When the situation in Venezuela worsened, he was on top of Cáritas making projects to tend to Venezuelan refugees,” Millán said.

“The largest Mass in the diocese is for the feast of Corpus Christi, which we celebrate in the biggest stadium of the city with a capacity of 10,000 people, and it’s packed to the brim for the Mass. One year, he requested that the collection of that Mass would go for projects with Venezuelan refugees, and said so publicly, and the faithful were very generous and very happy to help,” he added.

“I remember that when pandemic restrictions were eased, one of the first things he told me is that we had to reopen the soup kitchen of the cathedral, because hundreds of poor people came to eat almost every day.”

Bishop Prevost was also at the helm of the diocese’s relief efforts when a local town was impacted by severe flooding.

“In late 2022, there was flooding in the town of Illimo, which is north of Chiclayo, and he went there in person, you’ve probably seen the pictures of him wearing industrial boots, he was there. So he was not just saying ‘we should help these people,’ he was there in the frontline, getting dirty, being with his people,” Zamora told The Pillar.

“He led by example, he was with his people, sharing their pain. He had a great sensibility for the poor,” he said.

“He never had a driver, because he loved driving himself,” he added. “That was one of his hobbies. I get stressed when I have to drive so much, but he said it relaxed him.”

“When we had to go from Chiclayo to Lima, which is 500 miles, he drove the whole way because he liked it.”

Millán believes that the pope’s social concern and leadership style stem from a deep prayer life.

“He had a very disciplined prayer life. He always prayed in the morning after waking up in his chapel, and then went to the cathedral for lauds. After breakfast, he started working and we usually prayed the rosary together around noon.”

“It was very interesting for me that he liked to celebrate Mass in the evening, at eight in the evening because he had a clear mind, he was more calm because he didn’t have work on his mind. After Mass he had another time of prayer and then went for dinner,” he said.

While some Catholics have expressed surprise at Pope Leo’s seemingly traditional liturgical sensibilities, priests from his former diocese said they were not surprised.

“He’s a very smart, well-rounded man, and he always gave care to all aspects of the liturgy,” Gil told The Pillar.

“He was a very ‘say the black, do the red’ kind of priest. He always celebrated with the solemnity required by the liturgy, not more, not less,” Millán added.

Chiclayo’s temperature rises at the beginning of the year, usually reaching 85ºF, with humidity level of more than 70%. However, Millán never witnessed Prevost celebrate Mass without a chasuble due to the heat.

“He was always properly vested…we always put a fan near him so it wasn’t too hot for him,” Millán added, laughing.

Millán said one instance of fraternal correction he received from the bishop demonstrated Prevost’s liturgical sensibility.

“In the cathedral we’ve had the custom for many years of always having confessions available as long as the cathedral is open. As the pastor, I was often in the confessional but sometimes I had to go out to talk with people or do things related with the parish, so I usually confessed wearing a stole but not an alb. Once, he saw me like this and told me to please always wear both the alb and the stole to confess.”

Even as a bishop, Prevost tried to be available in the confessional.

“He used to help us with confession in the cathedral when there were major needs, such as right before Holy Week or Christmas, but he always got into the confessional without people noticing so no one knew it was him,” Millán said.

“When he had confirmations or some patronal feast in rural areas, sometimes in mountains, he used to go the day before to help the priest who was there with confessions, and he always had everything he needed to celebrate the Mass with dignity, he always took care of these details well,” he added.

Local clergy suggested that two characteristics that will stand out in Pope Leo’s papacy are his desire for bridge-building and his apostolic zeal.

“I think the great virtues that stood out in him were his great humility and simplicity. He was another one of us. And he was a great missionary, he always wanted to reach those who didn’t know Jesus or those who, knowing Jesus, needed to learn doctrine,” Zamora said.

“He was a calming presence, and he always knew to lead by leaning on his priests,” Millán said. “He never imposed a way of working, he just respected what we did.”