The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom's avatar
Tom
2h

Finally. I wonder if French Bishops were encouraged by Archbishop Giraud or if he's resented for getting ahead of them on this. It seems like this took way too long, but perhaps this is fast for Church-speed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture