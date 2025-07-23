The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cally C's avatar
Cally C
2mEdited

I like Pope Leo & I like American citizenship, but this seems like a weird carve out to put in US law. Citizenship comes with both rights & responsibilities, and I want my civil government to apply both of those in a consistent manner to all people (and I will be sad, but not offended, if Pope Leo decides his exercise of the Petrine office is best served by renouncing his US citizenship)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Tierney's avatar
Kevin Tierney
5m

Does he fight for the rights of every man?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture