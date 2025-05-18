Pope Leo XIV celebrated his inauguration Mass Sunday with the presence of thousands of Catholics in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Leo XIV greets Catholics during his first popemobile ride in Saint Peter’s Square on May 18 Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

The May 18 Mass was preceded by the new pontiff’s first tour of St. Peter’s Square in a popemobile, taking him past tens of thousands of pilgrims to shouts of “Viva il Papa!”

In his homily, the pope called the Church to be a sign of “unity and communion,” as a leaven in a world in need of the Gospel.

“We want to say to the world with humility and joy: Look to Christ! Come closer to Jesus,” the pope said. “Welcome his word that enlightens and consoles! Listen to his offer of love and become his one family: in the one Christ, we are one.”

Catholics at the Mass told The Pillar that the pope’s words resonated with them — and talked about what drew them to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass, and what they expect of him.

The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Patryk Matuszewski, Przemyśl Seminary, Poland

Seminarians and priests from Przemyśl major seminary Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

I came here with the seminarians from the Przemyśl major seminary in southeast Poland for the inauguration and we're very happy to be here. We feel very lucky to be here.

We expect that the pope unites the whole Church, east and west. I think that's the best thing he can do now. In his brief time as pope, I’ve liked that he is very dignified in his attitude, which is an example for us as priests to follow.

Luisa Ciprián, Peru

Pope Leo is a missionary above all, he’s lived a long time in Peru, so he’s a pope of the poor, and who has experienced poverty himself, he’s lived in the periphery.

So, he brings hope to the world, not only to us Catholics, but to all who want peace. We just hope he’s a pope that brings unity among Catholics and among us all.

Liga Vanaga, Riga, Latvia

Liga Vanaga (center) with Latvian pilgrims Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

​​I'm here on pilgrimage with a group from St. James Cathedral in Riga, Latvia.

We are expecting that Pope Leo will do what God tells him to do. He will unite the people of the world. He'll bring us more peace, we hope more love, more peace, and more joy comes through him to everyone.

I’ve liked a lot that he continues to speak about the poor, about the social question, it’s not foreign to him, so I think he will continue the work of Pope Francis.

Fr. Richard Stonier, Johannesburg, South Africa

Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

I hope Pope Leo follows through with what he said today in the homily, that he builds up on the love of Christ that's given to us in the Church. I hope that's his legacy. I hope that's his mission, and I hope, by the grace of God, he accomplishes it.

I think there’s been a lot of encouraging signs in these first few days, I think his message to the Eastern churches was beautiful. How he spoke about the liturgy there was very beautiful. He's been living the office in a visible way, kind of allowing the office to shine, I think all of this is very encouraging.

Fr. Christian Sieland, Diocese of Kundiawa, Papua New Guinea

Fr. Christian (second from right) with a group of Papuan pilgrims Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

We’re praying for someone who will be able to bridge the division that exists in the Church. I think we got the right person to fill these gaps.

I think he’s the right choice, I love that he has spoken so much of peace and his name choice of name.

There’s a sense of continuity but with his own style. He's showing us a different kind of humility now. I think Pope Francis was humble enough to say that he would not wear certain things, but there is also humility in simply accepting what is given to us because it’s tradition.

So I think he will respect tradition but will be open to the modern age, such as the challenges artificial intelligence will pose to this generation.

Fr. Adrian Patrick McCaffrey, OP, United States

Credit: Edgard Beltran/Pillar Media.

I wanted to be a witness to this major event and come pray for the pope in his inaugural Mass. It’s very encouraging to see his draw to unity, his promotion of dialogue with the modern world. I'm also just very enthusiastic and excited to have an American pope.

Fr. Michal Ferenc, OFM, Cap., Lithuania

Credit: Edgar Beltran/Pillar Media.

I am Polish. Now I work in Lithuania. I have been a missionary for seven years.

I decided to come for the pope’s inauguration by walking from the south of Italy. I started three weeks ago, from San Michele Gargano to San Giovanni Rotondo, San Severo, etc., so I’ve been walking three weeks on foot along the Via Francigena from the south.

I expect that the new pope brings us hope. On May 15, I celebrated 15 years as a priest. I have been a Capuchin for 23 years. This pilgrimage was my little jubilee.

Antonio Piccirillo, Associazione del Calvario Portico di Caserta, Italy

Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

I came here for the Jubilee of Confraternities with mine, I expect that the new pope brings continuity with the pontificate of Francis, perhaps with greater attention to aspects such as inclusion, and particular attention to world peace, as it is unfortunately a difficult time for the world, so I’m hopeful that the pope succeeds in this difficult mission.

Luis Ramos and Marta Justo, Seville, Spain

Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

We came to the Jubilee of Confraternities because yesterday there was the procession of the Christ of the Expiration of Seville and for the Jubilee Mass; so we have been very lucky to coincide with the first mass of the Holy Father.

We hope that Pope Leo knows how to unite all the diversity that exists within the Church and that he brings a Church that is open to the future and the reality of the times we live in today.

He seems to be a very close person, very kind, and dedicated to his mission. I think this has been the greatest highlight so far.

Colton Halford, College Station, Texas

Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media

I came on a pilgrimage with my university, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and also some people from Kansas and Colorado. I expect great things from Pope Leo, he’s really cool. He’s American, so that’s obviously super awesome. I just hope he brings unity to the Church and good things going forward.