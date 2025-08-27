The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Cally C's avatar
Cally C
8h

Putting the internet away for a minute and stepping outside to pray, in case anyone needs a nudge to join me in spirit

Expand full comment
Share
1 reply
Yet Another Emily's avatar
Yet Another Emily
7h

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May the souls of all the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Expand full comment
Share
37 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture