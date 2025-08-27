At least two children were killed Wednesday in Minneapolis, in what appears to be the first mass shooting at a Catholic school in U.S. history.

Students at Annunciation Catholic School in southwest Minneapolis were attending an opening of school Mass shortly after 8 a.m. when a shooter opened fire from outside the church building.

Parents await news of their children after a reported mass shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Share

The shooting began during the responsorial psalm, several local Catholics told The Pillar.

A parent told the Minnesota Star Tribune that bullets showered through the stained-glass window.

Local media reported that two children were dead following the attack, along with the shooter. First responders reported some 20 additional victims, including some who were critically wounded.

Auxiliary bishop Kevin Kenney, who grew up attending Annunciation Parish, said people are in shock.

“It’s a horrible, horrific way for all the students to begin the school year. Safety procedures were put in place, people come excited to go back to school, very excited about an academic year, feeling safe in south Minneapolis, and now look what happened,” he told KSTP News.

“It’s just unbelievable that this could happen, still today. Very sad for the community, for the families, and very sad for the families who have lost loved ones.”

“When I heard about the shooting this morning, I’m right down the street… I decided I better come over and just support the families and be here with them,” Kenney said from outside a local hospital.

“I have talked to a few [families] whose children are in surgery or being cared for. Just panicking, of course they’re in shock and worried, asking why — so I’m just here to comfort … and to just walk with them in these hours ahead.”

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis led priests in a decade of the rosary for the victims and the community, during an already scheduled Zoom meeting of priests Wednesday morning. A source said the archbishop was visibly shaken as he led the prayers.

Hebda and the priests prayed the mystery of the Annunciation, the first joyful mystery of the rosary.

The archbishop specifically asked the intercession of Our Lady Queen of Peace.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Children’s Minnesota reported that five children had been hospitalized and were being treated. No other details were given.

Since the 1999 Columbine massacre, there have been more than 400 school shootings, according to data from the Washington Post - an average of more than 15 school shootings per year.

But Wednesday’s shooting at Annunciation appears to be the first mass shooting at a Catholic school in the United States.

Gun violence at Catholic schools has been relatively rare in the U.S., and has typically targeted a specific individual, rather than mass shootings with victims not individually targeted.

In 1995, a middle school student shot his principal, who survived, and then shot himself at a Catholic school in San Bernardino, California.

In 2008, a man shot his estranged wife, who was teaching at a Catholic school in Portsmouth, Ohio. In 2001, a teenage student shot and wounded a classmate at a Catholic school in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

—

A source told The Pillar that after the shooting, the archdiocesan chancery building had been "secured" and entrances were being monitored.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and six more injured in a shooting at a street corner outside Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. Police officials said that violence was not random, but have not disclosed additional details.