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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
5m

This, to my mind, remphasizes & strengthens the thought process I've had concerning how Pope Leo is focussing & leading his Pontificate so far: fix the areas closest to home first (i.e. the morale among the clergy of the Diocese of Rome & the issues surrounding the inner workings of the Curia) & *then* focus on the big head posts & rest of the legistlation that affects the universal Church (i.e. other Dicastery Prefects/Secretaries, Traditionis Custodes, Come una madre, etc.). If the inside of the fortress [Curia/Diocese of Rome]] & its numbers aren't firmly secure & accounted for, than nothing done outside of it will matter.

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