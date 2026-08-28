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Thomas
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I think eventually the question will be how to use AI, not whether to use it. For example, diocesan tribunals can use it to organize the information in a way that helps officials review it more effectively. The problem is how lazy a person is in the use of AI. For example, if a person in a law office or writing a theological paper or even a homily uses AI to find as much information as is available about a certain topic or case, that is appropriate and commendable. But if he has AI write everything for him, that is a lazy, incompetent, and deplorable act. Unfortunately, people naturally prefer the easier and lazier task, but that is not the fault of AI or those who promote it.

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