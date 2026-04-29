The German bishops released this week a new national framework for priestly formation that introduces significant changes to the selection and formation of candidates for the priesthood.

A priestly ordination ceremony at Eichstätt Cathedral, Germany, on April 25, 2026. Screenshot from @bistumeichstaett YouTube video.

The 203-page document, known as the Ratio Nationalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis, replaces guidelines issued in 2003.

The new Ratio Nationalis, issued April 28, is based on the Vatican document Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis, approved by Pope Francis in 2016.

Each of the world’s bishops’ conferences is expected to adapt the universal Church norms to their local context. The German update was prepared over several years by members of the bishops’ Commission for Vocations and Church Ministries.

The new text incorporates changes to priestly formation introduced in the Ratio Fundamentalis, most notably the introduction of a mandatory propaedeutic (preliminary) stage of formation before the formal study program begins.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy approved the German Ratio Nationalis March 11. The document, which sets binding standards for priestly formation in Germany’s 27 dioceses, will come into effect Oct. 1.

What’s the background to the new document? And what’s changing?

What’s the context?

Like most European countries, Germany has seen a sharp drop in priestly ordinations in the 21st century.

The decline has been particularly acute in Europe’s most populous nation. In 2015, 58 men were ordained priests for Germany’s 27 dioceses. In 2025, the number fell to 25, the lowest on record.

German priests frequently serve alongside full-time male and female pastoral workers, who assist with catechesis, youth work, and administrative tasks, and even preside at funerals. The number of lay pastoral workers increased from roughly 5,200 in 1990 to 7,516 in 2021, but has since declined.

Germany has a long tradition of lay activism that has evolved into a dense network of lay groups, under the auspices of the Central Committee of German Catholics, known by its German initials, ZdK.

The ZdK and the German bishops jointly sponsored the “synodal way,” the 2019-2023 initiative that sought to introduce sweeping changes to Catholic teaching and practice in the wake of a devastating abuse crisis.

While priests did participate in the synodal way, the main protagonists were arguably lay people and bishops. At the event’s second plenary assembly in 2021, a motion asking whether the Church still needed the sacramental priesthood was approved for debate.

Ultimately, the synodal way did not declare the priesthood redundant. In 2022, participants approved the document “Priestly existence today,” which appealed instead for a shake-up of priestly training in the wake of the abuse scandal.

In 2023, they also endorsed the text “The celibacy of priests – strengthening and opening,” which challenged the mandatory celibacy requirement for Latin Rite priests.

But a 2024 study suggested young German priests had limited interest in the synodal way’s priorities. They showed little enthusiasm for the abolition of priestly celibacy, greater democratization of the Church, or giving lay people more power. Most believed instead that reform could best be achieved by a stronger focus on communicating the content of the Catholic faith and “more offerings with spiritual depth.”

The synodal way’s approach to the priesthood upset aspiring priests, according to Fr. Dirk Gärtner, the head of Germany’s seminary rector association.

“They felt challenged and, at times, misunderstood,” he said.

The team preparing the new Ratio Nationalis did not work in isolation. It sought feedback on a draft text from seminarians, seminary rectors, and theologians. It also consulted the Advisory Board of Abuse Victims, founded by the German bishops in 2020.

Bishop Michael Gerber, head of the Commission for Vocations and Church Ministries, stressed that the document was also developed in conjunction with the Vatican.

“We engaged in constructive dialogue with the relevant Roman authorities, particularly regarding specific issues relevant to the German context — such as the significance of state-run faculties for priestly formation [theological faculties at state universities],” he said.

“I am very grateful that we can now present a document that responds to the challenges of our time with insights from the human sciences, but also with spiritual and theological depth.”

Bishop Michael Gerber. Stefan Krug/wikimedia CC BY 4.0.

What’s new?

Germany’s 2003 Ratio Nationalis was a 111-page text that sought to overhaul priestly formation for the 21st century. Building on norms last updated in 1988, it broke the process down into three stages: initial training, preparation for ordination, and ongoing formation.

The new Ratio Nationalis is significantly longer and more systematically organized. Its seven chapters cover the current context in Germany, the foundations of priestly training, its goals, the people and places involved in formation, the basic and ongoing formation phases, the organization of studies, and special norms.

One of the most obvious novelties is the focus on synodality, a concept popularized more than a decade after the 2003 text’s publication. The new document wants to prepare priests to operate in a synodal context, where decisions are discerned through a prayerful dialogue between clergy, lay people, and bishops.

Bishop Gerber argued that the new text aligns closely with the final report of the synod on synodality’s study group on “The revision of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis in a missionary synodal perspective.”

He said that “both documents clearly show that a synodal approach should be embedded in priestly formation, but also, conversely, that the formation of those in the clergy at all levels is fundamental to building a synodal culture in the Church.”

Another distinctive element is that the new document mentions the word “abuse” 29 times, compared to zero in the 2003 text. After all, it wasn’t until 2010 that the German Church began a systematic reckoning with abuse.

The text says that abuse prevention should be a core element of priestly formation. This refers not only to sexual abuse, but also to the abuse of power and spiritual abuse. This is the first time that Germany’s priestly formation guidelines have referred explicitly to spiritual abuse, the subject of a groundbreaking document by the German bishops in 2023.

The document says candidates should be subject to psychological screening and evaluation, and receive ongoing training on respecting boundaries and cultivating healthy relationships.

Unlike the 2003 text, the new Ratio Nationalis offers an extended reflection on sexuality and celibacy.

“The challenge of integrating one’s own sexuality into a chaste, celibate life is a lifelong task,” it says.

It adds: “For final admission to priestly ministry, a sufficiently mature handling of one’s own sexuality, as well as respect for the sexuality of others, is therefore required.”

The document does not dwell on the much-discussed topic of homosexuality, referring only in a footnote to the 2005 Vatican Instruction on the admission to seminaries of “persons with homosexual tendencies.”

The new text mentions the word “women” twice as many times as the 2003 Ratio Nationalis. It calls for women to have an expanded role in the formation process.

“For many years, the cooperation of women as mentors and lecturers has proven successful,” it says. “To connect complementary perspectives of men and women, the reciprocal, cooperative intertwining of educational responsibilities could be a valuable measure in the future.”

“This could occur, for example, when a female director of pastoral services is included in the seminary faculty, and conversely, the rector is integrated into the faculty of pastoral services.”

Summing up the underlying shift in the new document, Bishop Gerber said: “The development of a dialogical existence is essential for a priest. That is why formation should not focus solely on the acquisition of individual skills, but above all on personal development.”

“This means that the prospective priest gains as realistic a picture of himself as possible and finds a way to integrate new experiences throughout his life into a process of ongoing personal maturation.”

Critics have argued that by stressing psychology, process, and synodality, the document downplays the importance of doctrinal and spiritual formation. They contend that what the German Church really needs is not more accomplished facilitators of dialogue, but leaders with a solid doctrinal grounding.

There is also the question of whether the document’s “dialogical” vision of the priesthood will appeal to the pool of would-be seminarians who — if the 2024 study of Germany’s younger priests is any indication — may prefer a focus on doctrinal clarity, spiritual development, and being equipped for evangelization.

The new document will likely guide priestly training for the next 20 years or so. Observers will be looking to see if it has a discernible impact on the number of priestly ordinations in Germany. Yet it may be hard to establish cause and effect even years after the new text’s introduction.