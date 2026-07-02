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Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

Before I read the article, just had to say that it's good to see your name in the byline, Ed.

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Alicia - In Response's avatar
Alicia - In Response
1h

For the confused among us would it be fair to say for practical purposes: 1) don’t attend SSPX chapels for sacraments or support them and 2) if you’ve done so with any regularity in the past speak to a (non-SSPX) priest or your someone in your diocese to clarify your situation?

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