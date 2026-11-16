The bishops of the United States will vote this week on revised investment guidelines during their Fall Plenary Meeting in Baltimore.

Credit: Igor Omilaev, Unsplash

The guidelines, formally titled “Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops,” were last updated in 2021.

Drafted by the Committee on Budget and Finance, they form the basis for the conference’s own investment criteria. As well, the bishops affirm, albeit in a moral sense and not as binding law, to “apply these guidelines when exercising our role as stewards of the resources entrusted to us by the People of God in order to further the mission of the Church.”

So, what has changed in the new policies, and how effective are they in steering the U.S. bishops’ stewardship of the Church’s temporal affairs?

The Pillar takes a look.