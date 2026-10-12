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Johannes's avatar
Johannes
3hEdited

Another thing to be considered: many patients, when diagnosed with a lesion that is concerning for a malignancy, will ask to have the lesion resected as soon as possible. It can be anxiety-provoking to have a possible malignancy present in one's body; I would not be surprised if the Pope was having serial CT scans for a pulmonary nodule, the nodule increased in size on a recent scan, and the medical team recommended resection of the concerning lesion. Being a human being, I suspect that he would naturally want to proceed with curative-intent surgery as soon as possible. I certainly would.

Another thought that is also not emphasized in this article: surgical procedures require follow-up; I doubt the Pope would be simply "free to go" after a surgery, without the surgeon recommending follow-up in a few weeks to assess surgical excisions to ensure that there is no post-surgical infection, and to ensure that no pneumothorax has developed. Honestly, I suspect that if he did not have his surgery rather urgently he would have to cancel his trip to South America (it is not ideal to have a post-surgical complication a half a world away from your surgeon) or wait until late November for the operation. I doubt that any thoracic surgeon I work with would advise on an international flight within three weeks of a VATS (any thoracic surgeon on here may disagree with me on this and prove me incorrect) as the potential for post-surgical complications would have to be monitored for appropriately. Thus, I suspect that the Pope was given the option to have the surgery urgently so as to have appropriate follow-up, or after his trip to South America; I know which option I would choose.

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BeNotAfraid78
2h

Oremus pro Pontifice nostro Leone Dominus conservet eum, et vivificet eum, et beatum faciat eum in terra, et non tradat eum in animam inimicorum eius.

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