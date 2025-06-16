The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip's avatar
Philip
1h

"we’ll be sending our daily news roundup, Starting Seven, to all Pillar subscribers, paid and free, for the rest of the week"

-Did you run this by Ed first?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Kyle Doud's avatar
Kyle Doud
1h

"(You can turn it off here, if you really want to.)"

Here's looking at you, you mere "Pillar readers" with no qualifiers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture