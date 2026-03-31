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Max's avatar
Max
2h

I heard that Iceland's LGBTQ+ indoctrination is really bad, so I googled it.

Happily, the City of Reykjavík's official page put all my worries to rest (https://reykjavik.is/en/residents-children-youth-school-equal-opportunities/questions-and-answers-about-sex-education-and-lgbt-education).

The page includes helpful answers to everyday questions one would ask one's school operator, such as "Why is LGBT+ education important", "Are we pornifying children in primary schools" or "Is the book 'Sex if a Funny Word' suggesting it's okay to have sex with family members?"

It also provides the following comforting reassurances: "There is NO encouragement for 7-10-year-old children to try all kinds of kisses. The posters are designed for adolescents, not for children." and "Children are NOT being encouraged to take nude pictures of themselves! The poster is designed for the adolescent level"

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